At RSNA 2024, Agfa Radiology Solutions' In-Booth Presentations Empower X-Ray Experts With Insights And Innovations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Visitors to Agfa's booth can discover a series of concise, expert-led sessions covering crucial topics in radiology and diagnostic imaging MORTSEL, Belgium, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Concise, impactful presentations cover challenging topics ranging from notifications of urgent pathologies, dose reduction and preventing fragility fractures, to efficiency, workload and data security. Visitors are also invited to meet experts and peers at a 'Happy Hour' on Tuesday, from 3:00-5:00 PM. At RSNA 2024, the Agfa Radiology Solutions booth will feature live demonstrations of state-of-the-art digital X-ray rooms, mobile imaging solutions and software, plus an interactive touch screen kiosk on which visitors can compare radiographs. In addition, Agfa is giving visitors the opportunity to discover the future of radiology through a series of exclusive, expert-led, in-booth presentations . "Empowering X-ray experts" "For Agfa, 'empowering X-ray experts' not only means equipping them with advanced tools and technologies that improve diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency. It also involves delivering insights and knowledge that enhance their own expertise, helping them to reach their peak performance. During RSNA, experts will present real-world solutions to familiar challenges including notifications of urgent pathologies, dose reduction and preventing fragility fractures,

efficiency, workload and data security. Through concise, impactful sessions, visitors can discover insights, tips and the latest innovations in diagnostic imaging. Then we look forward to meeting them informally at our 'Happy Hour,' where they can connect with other medical imaging professionals," says Bruce Romaglia, Senior Vice President & North American Business Leader for Agfa Radiology Solutions. Presentation schedule

Throughout the event, visitors to Agfa's booth can engage with experts and enhance their expertise through the daily presentations:

Sunday December 1 11:30 am - 11:45 am How do notifications of urgent pathologies add value at the point of care? 03:00 pm - 03:15 pm How can you lighten your staff's workload? Monday December 2 11:30 am - 11:45 am How can you improve your workflow efficiency in bedside imaging? 03:00 pm - 03:15 pm How can you reduce dose by up to 50% while improving image quality? Tuesday December 3 11:30 am - 11:45 am How can you combine fluoro and static X-ray imaging in one small room with the best image quality? 03:00 pm - 03:15 pm How can you ensure your X-ray room data is safe? 03:00 pm - 05:00 pm Join us for Happy Hour, including a special toast

at 3:30! Wednesday December 4 11:30 am - 11:45 am How can fragility fractures be avoided using X-ray? 03:00 pm - 03:15 pm How can you maintain control of your X-ray fleet and boost efficiency?

Agfa is committed to empowering X-ray experts. Join us for expert-led presentations at our RSNA 2024 booth: Chicago, Il., from December 1-4, booth #2565 in the South Hall.

About Agfa

Agfa develops, produces and distributes an extensive range of imaging systems and workflow solutions for the printing industry, the healthcare sector, as well as for specific hi-tech industries such as printed electronics & renewable energy solutions.

The headquarters are located in Belgium. The largest production and research centers are located in Belgium, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, China and Brazil. Agfa is commercially active worldwide through wholly owned sales organizations in more than 40 countries.

