Sheikha Moza Attends Opening Of Qatar Foundation's WISH 2024 Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, attended Wednesday the opening of the 7th edition of Qatar Foundation's biennial World Innovation Summit for (WISH), held in Doha at Qatar National Center.

The two-day event, taking place on November 13-14, is themed "Humanizing Health: Conflict, Equity, and Resilience" and underscores the need for health innovation that supports everyone, leaves no one behind, and builds resilience, particularly for vulnerable communities and in regions affected by armed conflict.

The opening was attended by Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al-Thani, a number of Their Excellencies the Sheikhs and Ministers, policy-makers, scientists, and specialists from countries worldwide.

In her opening remarks, former Minister of Public Health HE Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari said that the healthcare sector in the State of Qatar has witnessed an amazing transformation thanks to the continuous support of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and thanks to Qatar National Vision 2030, as the country was able to establish a world-class, solid healthcare system, and based on the achievements of the healthcare system in launching the Public Health Strategy for 2024 on September. She indicated that the goal of that strategy is to enhance the health and well-being of the people of Qatar, through excellence in the provision of healthcare services, while maintaining sustainability and efficiency through this flexible and solid healthcare system.

Her Excellency voiced her gratitude to the health leaders and workers at the Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation, Primary Health Care Corporation, and the health sector in general in the State of Qatar for their continuous efforts to develop patients' healthcare. Her Excellency congratulated HE Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad Al Mahmoud on his appointment as Minister of Public Health, stressing her confidence that he will lead the healthcare sector toward further progress and development.

Her Excellency noted that WISH is a source of inspiration for innovation and cooperation in the field of health, having transformed into a global community that provides safe, accessible, and humane healthcare, seeks to promote cutting-edge health developments and innovations, and focuses on addressing pressing health challenges.

HE Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari highlighted the State of Qatar's firm belief in the shared responsibility to promote understanding and progress, and to maintain the spirit of international cooperation. In this spirit, this edition of the WISH conference is being organized, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), under the theme "Humanizing Health: Conflict, Equity, and Resilience," which reflects the commitment to addressing the profound health challenges facing people around the world, especially those who have faced and continue to face unimaginable hardships, reminding us of the human cost of armed conflicts. She added that the cost of war and displacement has been a significant test of humanity's resilience, highlighting the need for healthcare and protection. For this reason, the discussion on protecting health during armed conflicts has received a broad response, with the aim of contributing to rebuilding lives, restoring hope, and reimagining a future of compassion, adaptability, and resilience.

HE the former Minister of Public Health explained that WISH 2024 also addresses a number of important topics, such as antimicrobial resistance, mental health, palliative care, and tuberculosis, with a special focus on women, children, communities, and the most vulnerable people. She noted the urgent need to invest more in women's health, take preventive measures and extensive detection, and provide vaccines. These matters are no longer just a necessity, but have become an urgent necessity to ensure the health of future generations, noting that the two-day conference will discuss precision healthcare, childhood obesity, and the health impact of air quality in arid areas. Based on those topics, the national plan on childhood obesity and the risk factors associated with this topic will be launched to enhance healthcare locally and abroad.

The World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), an initiative of Qatar Foundation, aims to improve the level of global health by developing a knowledge base that includes innovative and evidence-based ideas and practices in the field of healthcare, to be a platform for leaders who seek to bring about real change in the healthcare sector.

The 7th edition of WISH will focus on 4 main tracks, including Health of Vulnerable and Minority Populations, Health and Armed Conflict, System-level Innovation and Change, and Community-Led Engagement and Intervention.