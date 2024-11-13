Florida Groves Music Festival 2025 Unveils Phase 1 Lineup And Ticket Sales Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida Groves Music Festival returns for its fourth annual event in 2025, bringing together music, art, and culture at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on April 12th and 13th.Organizers have officially announced the Phase 1 lineup and the upcoming ticket release, set for November 12th at 12 pm EST.Traditionally rooted in reggae, this year's lineup brings an exciting evolution to the festival by blending electronic and bass music with its familiar reggae and alt-rock soundscape. The Phase 1 lineup includes headliners Oliver Tree, Big Gigantic, The Hip Abduction, Little Stranger, Fortunate Youth, The Floozies, Jason Leech, and Shwayze drawing interest from a broader audience of music fans.The festival's expansion into electronic genres introduces new sounds while still honoring its reggae foundation. A second wave of primarily electronic artists will be announced in December as part of the Phase 2 Final lineup.Beyond the musical performances, the Florida Groves Music Festival features a variety of unique experiences, including vendor marketplaces, live art installations, glassblowing demonstrations, and a tattoo convention.Attendees will have access to a wide selection of vendors, offering food, drinks, and one-of-a-kind merchandise. Live art installations and interactive exhibits will also contribute to the festival's creative atmosphere, making it an engaging event for all ages.For additional festival details, visit the Florida Groves Music Festival's official website at FloridaGroves . Tickets are on-sale and payment plans are available. General Admission Weekend Tickets and VIP Weekend Tickets are available, along with VIP Booths, Hotels, Merch and Locker Reservations.

