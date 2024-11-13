Kuwait Discusses Enhancing Digital Infrastructure With Google Cloud VP

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fajer Al-Hajri

KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- of State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar met Wednesday with vice President of Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Cloud Anthony Cirot discussing means of enhancing Kuwait's digital infrastructure.

In a statement to KUNA, Minister Al-Omar said the meeting addressed ways to strengthen the partnership between the and the company in the fields of telecommunications and technology, the exchange of expertise and best practices, in addition to reviewing the latest technological solutions.

The meeting also covered the implementation of the framework agreement signed with the Kuwaiti government in 2023, which serves as a key foundation for strengthening strategic cooperation between the two parties and supporting digital transformation efforts, the statement added.

The opening of the Google Cloud office in Kuwait in July 2023, licensed by the Direct Investment Promotion Authority, underscores the company's commitment to enhancing its presence in the Kuwaiti market and supporting the country's digital transformation efforts through the development of digital infrastructure and the provision of innovative solutions, the Minister said.

Both parties emphasized the importance of developing strategic partnerships that benefit all sectors and contribute to achieving the vision of "New Kuwait 2035," which aims at attaining digital transformation and building a smart, sustainable economy, the statement said.

They also stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation through the organization of workshops and training sessions to develop national competencies and technical skills, which would help accelerate the pace of digital transformation in Kuwait and support the ministry's future goals.

Cirot praised Kuwait's ambitious efforts toward digital transformation and expressed Google Cloud's readiness to support these efforts through its advanced technological solutions and global expertise in cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

He also highlighted Google Cloud's commitment to supporting the "New Kuwait 2035" vision by providing the latest technologies in cloud computing while empowering national competencies through capacity-building programs to contribute to the development of a thriving and sustainable digital economy in Kuwait. (end)

