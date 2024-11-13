Dressin Launches New Direct-To-Consumer E-Commerce Platform, Making Stylish Fashion Accessible To All

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FULLERTON, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dressin®, a forward-thinking retailer, is thrilled to announce the launch of its direct-to-consumer platform, Dressin. The aims to revolutionize affordable fashion by offering high-quality, stylish clothing at wholesale prices. Fashion enthusiasts can now explore Dressin's collections on both the website and the Dressin app, available on Play and the App Store.

Previously operating as a business-to-business wholesale site, Dressin has strategically shifted to a direct-to-consumer approach. This change allows Dressin to connect more closely with customers, gathering valuable insights that directly inform its design and production processes. With this closer connection, Dressin is poised to cultivate strong consumer loyalty, boost brand visibility, and establish itself as a major player in the competitive fashion industry.

To celebrate the launch, Dressin is inviting shoppers to discover its expansive selection of women's clothing and accessories, with fresh styles added weekly to ensure customers have access to the latest trends. Shoppers can enjoy unbeatable deals, with items ranging from as low as $0.99 to $16.99, and join the "Cash Grab Rewards" program, which offers exclusive savings and incentives for members and referrals, fueling word-of-mouth promotion.

"We're excited to deliver high-quality, ethically produced fashion that is both stylish and affordable," said Mengtian Zhou, Head of Marketing & Business Development. "Our new direct-to-consumer model allows us to better serve our customers and provide unparalleled value."

Unlike many fast-fashion giants, Dressin stands out by offering quality clothing at wholesale prices while maintaining a commitment to ethical labor practices. The company owns and operates its own factories, as well as partners with outsourced facilities in Vietnam, distancing itself from the controversial "Made in China" label and ensuring transparency and quality control throughout its production process.

Beyond its own designs, Dressin curates a variety of products from independent brands and Amazon sellers, providing customers with an even wider range of fashion options. Dressin's dedication to quality shines through its rigorous material selection process and robust after-sales support, which ensures a smooth and satisfying shopping experience.

About Dressin

Dressin® is an innovative fashion brand founded on the principles of quality and accessibility. Originally a B2B wholesale platform, Dressin has evolved into a direct-to-consumer brand, delivering stylish, high-quality clothing at unbeatable prices. Committed to customer satisfaction, Dressin seeks to redefine the relationship between consumers and fashion.

