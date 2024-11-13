(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Add to Watch Lists for the Holidays

Zany Adventures of Cannabis Entrepreneurs Hits the Screen

Produced by 2x Emmy-winning Producer of Duck Dynasty, Deadliest Catch and Many More

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2024

From the award-winning creatives behind Duck Dynasty, Deadliest Catch and others, comes another paradigm-bending television series, High Science , premiering Wed., Nov. 27, on YouTube (YouTube @HighScienceTV) introducing the colorful cannabis pioneers trailblazing the modern-day "green rush."

Fans are invited to add High Science to their holiday

watchlists as it introduces humorous and entertaining show hosts, Rich Batenburg Jr. and Richard "Rick" Batenburg III. The father/son duo takes viewers on a rarely seen adventure that unravels the inside world of cannabis. Like scenes out of the Wild West, the cannabis characters are as legendary as the cowboys of the OK Corral. High Science is a wild ride with persevering pioneers and their exploits on the ground and yes, underground (Catch a glimpse here: ).

High Science TV series debuts Wed., Nov. 27, on YouTube @HighScienceTV. Welcome to the wild world of legal cannabis.

One thing is certain, expect the unexpected as son Rick hits the road in a madcap venture that exposes a young industry in all its unsung glory.

Ed Leclere, Founder, CEO & Executive Producer, said: "We are thrilled to premiere High Science. It's been a long time coming and the rare characters revealed in the show are extraordinary. We want viewers to enjoy the ride, something we believe is historical as no one has captured the topic of cannabis quite like this. We are fortunate to have so much talent surrounding our shows."

David McKillop, President, Creative Director & Executive Producer, added: "After years of producing the major hits, this one we believe will take on even newer heights in capturing the imagination. Whether you use cannabis, are intrigued by its medicinal benefits or are simply interested in seeing how a young industry is on the verge of exploding, our stories in season one of High Science have a little bit of everything."

High Science will see eight episodes in season one, airing on Wednesdays. Episode one premieres Wed., Nov. 27: "The New Frontier – 21st Century Pioneers;" from suits to soil: welcome to the wild world of legal cannabis.

Before episode one debuts, fans can check in on the High Science YouTube channel for the official show countdown and, coming soon, viewers can live chat and even connect with cast members during the show.



The show streams on YouTube to reach viewers worldwide, and to capitalize on the freedom of the platform, including episode length, topics and even brand integration.

The High Science TV series is an entertaining insider's view of the cannabis industry and its many extraordinary characters. High Science also is building a community of fans, and has established the High Science Charity Foundation , a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) organization that supports research and education for plant-based therapies, with a special focus on veterans and underserved communities.

About High Science TV.

High Science TV shares the lively exploits of colorful characters around the world, trailblazing all things cannabis in pursuit of the modern-day gold rush. From Emmy Award-winning producer David McKillop who gave life to Duck Dynasty, Deadliest Catch, Ice Road Truckers, and others; and Executive Producer Ed Leclere whose personal challenges made cannabis benefits a vivid reality, High Science delivers a front row seat to amusingly captivating stories. Father/son show hosts Rich Batenburg Jr. and Richard "Rick" Batenburg III explore legendary seed gurus, relentless cultivators, expansive growers, pioneering product makers and imaginative dispensary owners as they break the barriers of this new frontier. The storytelling unmasks the mystical powers of the ancient cannabis plant and its innumerable uses through dynamic entertainment. The High Science Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit with a mission to assist veterans and others in need of additional or alternative solutions to serious health challenges. High Science premieres on YouTube this Fall at YouTube/@HighScienceTV . For the latest, follow High Science @HighScienceTVLLC on Instagram and X and @HighScienceTV on Facebook. For further details, shopping and more, visit HighScience

About High Science Charity Foundation . High Science Charity Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) dedicated to advancing the knowledge and application of cannabis for health and wellness. The foundation will support rigorous research and advocacy efforts to expand the availability and affordability of promising therapies for all segments of society, most especially for veterans in need of additional or alternative solutions to health challenges. High Science as a brand overall aims to educate, inform and lift the stigma surrounding cannabis. The High Science TV series will unmask the obstacles and unclaimed benefits of the ancient plant in an upbeat, entertaining style, telling real and vivid stories of pioneers of the industry. The foundation was formed from the conviction that everyone deserves access to safe and effective treatments, especially those who are underserved or marginalized by the current healthcare system. HighScience/Charity

