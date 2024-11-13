Leading Construction Materials Supplier Chooses Bridgeline’S AI-Driven Hawksearch

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of AI-driven marketing technology, announced that a prominent supplier in the materials testing equipment has selected HawkSearch to enhance product discovery and customer experience, aiming to create a seamless and personalized shopping journey.

The supplier will leverage HawkSearch's Instant Engage and Autocomplete to display popular products, category pages, and relevant content as soon as users interact with the search bar, streamlining their experience. Advanced features such as partial part number matching, enhanced vendor search, and accurate model number results will help customers quickly find the exact products they need. Relevancy tuning controls will enable the supplier to optimize search results based on data attributes, ensuring highly relevant outcomes.

Integrated product recommendations on product pages and blog articles will encourage customers to explore related products and boost order values. The supplier will also benefit from HawkSearch's Unit of Measure Conversion tool, which standardizes dimensional product data for consistent and accurate product specifications.

HawkSearch's reporting suite will provide insights into customer behavior, enabling continuous user experience optimization. Enhanced merchandising features, including boost-and-bury rules, targeted campaigns, and custom strategies, will help influence search results and increase conversions.

“We're excited to support this supplier in transforming their search experience,” said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline.“HawkSearch's combination of AI-driven features, such as advanced relevancy tuning, product recommendations, and Unit of Measure Conversion, will provide customers with a seamless experience that boosts engagement and drives growth. This partnership demonstrates HawkSearch's ability to support industries with specialized product needs, delivering lasting value for businesses and their customers.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit .

