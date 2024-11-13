Belgium to face Italy in UEFA Nations League Group A2 clash

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Belgium will face Italy in a highly anticipated Nations League Group A2 clash at the King Baudouin in Brussels. The match is set to begin at 19:45 GMT, with Romanian referee Radu Petrescu officiating. Italy currently lead the group with 10 points, having won three matches and drawn one. They sit atop the standings, ahead of second-place France. Belgium, with four points, are in third place after securing one win, one draw, and two losses across their four matches so far.



Italy's head coach, Luciano Spalletti, is determined to secure a victory, stating, “We’re going there to win, we won’t settle for a point. We need to have the right attitude and not take anything for granted.” Italy's strong position in the group has them focused on maintaining their lead, while Belgium will be looking to improve their form and challenge for the top spots in the standings.



In addition to the Belgium vs. Italy match, another significant encounter in Group A2 will see France face Israel at Stade de France in Paris, also at 19:45 GMT. The match has drawn attention due to the ongoing political tensions surrounding it. Fans will be present, but the game will take place under heightened security measures, including the deployment of 4,000 police officers. This comes in response to recent incidents involving Israeli fans, particularly during the Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Ajax UEFA Europa League match in the Netherlands.



The heightened security measures are in place after the tensions surrounding Israel's military actions in Gaza, which have caused unrest. With concerns over potential disturbances during the match, both the French and Israeli teams will have to navigate not only the competitive pressure but also the sensitive political context in which the match is taking place. This will add an extra layer of intensity to an already crucial game for both teams in the Nations League.

