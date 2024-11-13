Knot Unveils Massswitchertm: Instant Card-On-File Updates Across Multiple Merchants

(MENAFN- FinanceWire) New York, New York, November 12th, 2024, FinanceWire

Knot , a leading fintech company specializing in card-on-file management, is proud to announce the launch of MassSwitcherTM, an innovative solution that enables cardholders to update their card information across multiple merchant accounts instantly with a single login.

MassSwitcher addresses the common challenge consumers face when updating payment details across various platforms. By leveraging secure integrations with password managers and keychains, cardholders can now manage their card information effortlessly, eliminating the need for manual updates and repetitive logins.

MassSwitcher is now available to financial institutions, offering a streamlined approach to card-on-file management that enhances user experience and supports uninterrupted transactions across hundreds of online merchants.

For more information about MassSwitcher and other Knot products, users can visit

About Knot

Knot is a leading fintech company specializing in card-on-file management. Knot offers secure, user-friendly solutions for banks and fintechs to automatically switch saved payment methods at the request of their cardholders. With Knot, card issuers can update card-on-file information instantly and seamlessly, enhancing the customer experience and driving increased interchange revenue from day one.