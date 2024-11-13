Intercontinental Cup 2024 Qatar: Ticket Pre-Sale From Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha: The organisers of the Intercontinental Cup 2024 in Qatar have announced that pre-sale tickets for the tournament's final three matches will be available starting tomorrow, November 14, at 12:00pm Doha time (GMT+3). This exclusive pre-sale is open to Visa cardholders at .

Stadium 974 will host the Derby of the Americas between Mexican winners of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 C.F Pachuca and CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2024 – yet to be determined – on December 11.

Tickets for category 1 are up for grabs at QR150 while category 2 tickets can be obtained for QR 70. The category 3 and accessibility tickets can be bought for QR40.

Tickets for the FIFA Challenger Cup clash between FIFA Derby of the Americas winners and Egypt's CAF Champions League 2024 holders Al Ahly SC at Stadium 974 on December 14 will also be available on the same prices.

With the FIFA Challenger Cup champions set to meet European champions Real Madrid in the Intercontinental Cup showdown on December 18 at the iconic Lusail Stadium, the high-stakes game offers ticket ranging from QR200 to QR1000 - category 1 (QR1000), category 2 (QR600), category 3 (QR200 and accessibility (QR200).

Tickets for the final three matches will be available to the general public from November 21, 2024. Spectators will be allowed to purchase six tickets per person

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024 marks the debut of an annual club football tournament organized by FIFA.

The event brings together champions from six continental confederations (Real Madrid Pachuca, Al Ahly, Al Ain, Auckland City and the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Winner - still to be decided)

During the first two phases of the qualifications, Al Ain defeated Auckland City 6-2 on September 22, 2024, before being bested by Al Ahly in a 3-0 match on October 29, 2024, in Cairo.

