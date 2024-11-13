Sri Lankans vote, looking for new leaders

(MENAFN) Millions of Sri Lankans are expected to vote on Thursday in a parliamentary election organized as a snap poll by the country’s recently elected president, who seeks a renewed mandate to advance his economic reforms.



Over 8,800 candidates are competing for 196 seats from 22 electoral districts, in addition to 29 national list seats, to establish a 225-member parliament with a five-year term, according to the country’s Election Commission.



Parliamentary seats are distributed proportionally based on the votes each party receives.



Individual lawmakers are elected through preferential votes cast in their favor, with each voter allowed to mark up to three preferences. Campaigning for the 10th parliamentary election concluded at midnight on Monday, as major parties and independent candidates made last efforts to secure support from the 17 million registered voters.



President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, known as AKD, who took office in September, dissolved parliament the day after he was sworn in.



Political analysts suggest this parliamentary election essentially serves as an extension of the presidential election.

