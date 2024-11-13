Affordable Housing Nonprofits Host Health Fair For Virginia Community Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arlington community members receive information at the health fair hosted by Affordable Homes & Communities, True Ground Partners, and Wesley Housing.

- Cindy Rozón, Affordable Homes & CommunitiesARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Three leading affordable housing nonprofit organizations in the D.C. region, Affordable Homes & Communities (AHC), True Ground Housing Partners (True Ground), and Wesley Housing , joined forces on Saturday, November 9, 2024, to host a community health fair at the Lubber Run Community Center in Arlington, Virginia. The event marked the first collaboration among the three organizations focusing on promoting health and wellness for both residents and the broader community.Attendees benefited from a wide range of free services, including HIV testing, consultations with substance use recovery organizations, and access to hearing resources. Physical and wellness activities were also available, emphasizing the importance of overall health. In addition, the event offered free food and seasonal activities, such as pumpkin painting, DIY stress ball workshops, and fall wreath-making, creating a festive atmosphere and fostering community engagement.The health fair showcased each organization's dedication to a holistic approach to affordable housing, reinforcing their commitment to serving residents' physical, mental, and emotional well-being. By addressing health and wellness needs in addition to affordable housing, AHC, True Ground, and Wesley Housing emphasized their shared vision of a supportive and thriving community. Through the combined effort, the organizations offered more than 20 health services and wellness resources for community members.”Having a comfortable, affordable place provides a firm foundation for improved health and wellness. When our resident services team began planning this year's event, they wanted to maximize community impact by inviting our affordable housing colleagues to join. AHC and Wesley Housing are outstanding partners and we are so glad they enthusiastically answered the call. Providing wellness resources so that our neighbors have the opportunity to care for themselves and their family's health is what our motto 'building foundations for dreams' is all about.” - Garrett Jackson, Director of Philanthropy and Communications at True Ground“Affordable Homes & Communities is proud to work with True Ground and Wesley Housing to bring health services to not only our residents, but the broader Arlington community. There is an inextricable link between stable housing and health outcomes. At AHC, we know that access to health resources ultimately fosters economic mobility.” - Cindy Rozón, Senior Director of Resident Services for Affordable Homes & Communities“At Wesley Housing, we believe that community engagement, education, health and wellness, and housing stability form the foundation of a thriving community. This health fair, in collaboration with True Ground and AHC, presents a vital opportunity to connect our residents and the broader community with essential health services, empowering them to prioritize their well-being.” - Ling-Yun Garada-Lin, Regional Community Services Manager for Wesley Housing

Kate Laursen

Pace Public Relations

+1 203-610-5879

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.