ICICI Bank relocates its branch in Manama city

Seef District: ICICI Bank today announced the relocation of its branch from Government Avenue road to Seef District in the city of Manama in Kingdom of Bahrain.



The new branch is designed to provide improved convenience to customers with its strategic location, parking space and meeting rooms for customers. Further, it has a dedicated counter for the specially-abled customers.



H.E. Mr. Vinod K. Jacob, Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain and Mr. Mohamed A. Rahman Fakhro, Director- Retail Banking Supervision Directorate, Central Bank of Bahrain inaugurated the branch in the presence of Mr. Anil Dabke, Regional Head- West Asia and Africa, ICICI Bank and Mr. Raghvendra Shenoy, Country Head- Bahrain, ICICI Bank.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anil Dabke said, "The new location of our branch at Seef District is strategically positioned to better serve our customers with enhanced accessibility and modern amenities. We remain dedicated to continue providing a comprehensive range of banking solutions tailored to the needs of our customers. Our focus remains on ensuring that every interaction with us is efficient and supportive.”



The Seef branch remains open from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm from Sunday to Thursday as well as on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month. It remains closed on Fridays.



It offers an array of products and services, for retail customers such as savings and current account, fixed deposits, loan against NRI deposits, cash deposit, cheque collection and clearing, domestic and global money transfer. It also facilitates home loan for properties in India, as well as opening of 3-in-1 trading account in India. Additionally, it offers corporate clients with current and call account, salary transfer facility among others.





