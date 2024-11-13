US forces launch airstrikes on facility linked to Iranian-backed militia in Syria

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, U.S. forces launched against a facility in Syria linked to an Iranian-backed militia. The U.S. Central Command confirmed the strikes, which targeted a weapons storage and logistics headquarters. This military action came in direct response to a rocket attack on U.S. personnel, which had taken place earlier. The U.S. forces aimed to degrade the militia’s ability to launch further on American stationed in the region.



The targeted facility was crucial for the militia's operations, as it served as a storage site for weapons and logistical supplies. The U.S. military has often carried out similar strikes in Syria, aiming to disrupt the operations of Iranian-backed groups that are involved in attacks on American forces. The recent escalation underscores the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and these militias, which are seen as operating with the backing of Iran.



U.S. Central Command did not provide detailed information about the specific nature of the rocket attack that prompted the response, but it emphasized that the strikes were a defensive measure. The U.S. has faced a growing number of attacks by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria in recent years, leading to increased military actions to protect American personnel and assets in the region.



This strike highlights the fragile security situation in Syria, where various factions, including the U.S., Russian, and Iranian-backed forces, operate in close proximity. The U.S. has long maintained a military presence in Syria, focused on countering ISIS and monitoring Iranian activities, while also providing support to Kurdish and other local forces. The situation remains tense, and such military responses reflect the complex dynamics of the region.

MENAFN13112024000045015839ID1108881359