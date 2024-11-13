Poland’s top general pushes for measures for conflict with Russia

(MENAFN) Poland's Chief of General Staff, General Wieslaw Kukula, has called for increased military and civilian preparedness in response to what he describes as a "real threat" from Russia. In an interview with *Rzeczpospolita* on Tuesday, Kukula emphasized the need for Poland to be fully equipped to defend itself, arguing that a well-prepared nation with strong defensive capabilities and a resilient society would pose a significant deterrent to any aggressor.



Kukula, echoing Poland's historical cautious stance toward Russia, stated that Moscow’s military potential remains robust, supported by substantial demographic and resource assets, as well as a functional defense industry. He pointed to Russian statements from President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, suggesting Moscow’s military ambitions have not shifted since late 2021.



The general expressed concerns that Poland could be vulnerable in a scenario where NATO is divided or the U.S. is distracted by conflicts elsewhere, such as in the Pacific. Kukula called for an approach that not only strengthens defense measures but also projects Poland’s determination to protect its sovereignty.



While Russia has denied any plans to attack NATO, with President Putin dismissing Western concerns as "nonsense," Kukula maintains that a strategy of effective deterrence must combine military preparedness with a strong public commitment to national defense.

