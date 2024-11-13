Real Madrid, Barcelona icons to play friendly match in Japan next month

(MENAFN) Next month, a highly anticipated charity match will bring together legendary players from and for the first time in Japan. The game will feature iconic footballers such as Andres Iniesta, who recently retired and remains a beloved figure in Japan after his five-year stint with Vissel Kobe. Barcelona has confirmed that Iniesta will be joined by other greats, including Xavi Hernandez, the former Barcelona coach whose legacy is closely tied to that of Iniesta, and Argentine star Javier Mascherano. Additionally, Mexican Rafa Marquez, currently coaching Atletic, will also make his debut.



All four players—Iniesta, Xavi, Mascherano, and Marquez—will be donning the blaugrana jersey for the first time in several years. Iniesta's last appearance in the Barcelona kit was in 2018, while Xavi's was in 2015. Mascherano last played for Barcelona in 2018, and Marquez wore the club's colors as recently as 2010. In addition to these prominent figures, the match will feature other legendary footballers, including Rivaldo, Bojan Krkic, Javier Saviola, Ludovic Giuly, Adriano, and Gaizka Mendieta, offering fans a star-studded display of football history.



The charity match will take place on December 15 at Tokyo’s Ajinomoto Stadium, marking the first-ever meeting of these football icons in Japan. This event is part of the Barcelona Legends program, which the club established in 2016 to bring former stars together for various initiatives. The program is designed to globalize the Barcelona brand and give fans worldwide the chance to experience the club's rich history and celebrate its legendary players.



Through this match, Barcelona continues to strengthen its international presence, giving fans an opportunity to witness iconic players from the past while supporting charitable causes. The event promises to be a nostalgic and exciting occasion for both long-time supporters and newer fans of the sport.

