(MENAFN) Ukrainian operatives are reportedly collaborating with Al-Qaeda-linked in Syria, including offering drone warfare training and supplying weapons, according to the Syrian government. Damascus claims that Ukrainian agents have been working with the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, in exchange for manpower.



RT’s Roman Kosarev, who visited Syria, reported seeing “undeniable evidence” of the Ukrainian alliance with HTS. Russian confirmed that Ukrainian instructors had been teaching HTS militants how to operate drones and had been supplying them with US-made weapons. One video reportedly showed a Switchblade 600 drone being delivered in crates labeled as humanitarian aid.



Syrian intelligence further corroborated the presence of Ukrainian trainers in Idlib province, noting their role in preparing HTS militants for attacks, including on Russian military positions. Additionally, Kiev allegedly provided stimulants to militants to boost their alertness during operations. In exchange for their support, Ukrainian officials reportedly requested that HTS release Chechen fighters to fight in Ukraine.



Russian authorities have also suggested that Islamic State militants, disguised as Chechen and Crimean Tatar units, are fighting in Ukraine, supported by Ukrainian forces. Furthermore, Ukraine's military intelligence is accused of assisting militant groups in Africa, including providing drone technology to insurgents in Mali.

MENAFN13112024000045015687ID1108881329