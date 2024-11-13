Russia shows off new 5th-generation fighter aircraft at Airshow China 2024

(MENAFN) At the Airshow China 2024 in Zhuhai, Russia showcased its new fifth-generation Su-57E stealth fighter jet, with the aircraft's world premiere flight taking place on Tuesday. The highly maneuverable supersonic multirole fighter, piloted by Russian test pilot Sergey Bogdan, demonstrated impressive aerobatics during the event.



The Su-57E is an export version of the Su-57, designed to evade radar detection and strike both aerial and ground targets, including air defense systems. Developed by Sukhoi, it boasts stealth capabilities, supermaneuverability, supercruise, advanced avionics, and a large payload capacity. The Su-57 first entered service with the Russian Aerospace Forces in 2020.



Vadim Badekha, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), highlighted the Su-57 as one of the best fifth-generation fighter jets globally, with no rivals in several key characteristics. He also noted significant interest from Russia's long-term partners, leading to a "queue" for the aircraft.



The Russian defense conglomerate Rostec showcased the Su-57E as the centerpiece of its display, emphasizing its advanced weaponry capabilities and low radar visibility. Alongside the Su-57, Russia also presented a range of air-launched weapons, including the new X-69 multifunctional stealth missile, air-to-ground missiles, and precision-guided bombs.



The 15th edition of Airshow China is being held from November 12 to 17, attracting exhibitors from 47 countries showcasing cutting-edge military and civilian aviation technologies, including air defense systems and electronic warfare equipment.

MENAFN13112024000045015687ID1108881323