US postpones trips to Caribbean nation

(MENAFN) The United States has imposed a 30-day ban on all flights to Haiti following attacks on two commercial airplanes at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince. The United Nations also announced it would suspend its flights into Haiti for security reasons, further complicating the delivery of humanitarian aid.



Haiti, which has been plunged into chaos since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021, remains largely under the control of armed gangs, despite a Kenyan-led UN peacekeeping mission. The gangs' influence has made the capital, Port-au-Prince, increasingly unsafe.



On Monday, a Spirit Airlines flight from Florida and a JetBlue flight from New York were both hit by gunfire while approaching the airport. As a result, airlines such as American Airlines quickly canceled flights to Haiti. However, Haitian carrier Sunrise Airways has continued operations unaffected.



This disruption marks the second time this year that armed gangs have interfered with air travel to Haiti. Earlier, airports in Port-au-Prince and Cap Haitien were closed for nearly three months after a wave of shootings in February, during a political crisis.



The attacks coincide with the dismissal of Haiti’s acting Prime Minister Gary Conille, who was replaced by Alix Didier Fils-Aime. The new leader has promised to work with international partners to restore order and organize elections, while the US has urged the transitional government to act swiftly to address the country's deepening crisis.

MENAFN13112024000045015687ID1108881287