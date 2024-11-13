Nitish Kumar Tried To Touch PM Modi’S Feet In Darbhanga

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 13 (IANS) Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar's gesture of touching the feet of leaders during public events has become a topic of public discussion, especially during the AIIMS foundation-laying ceremony in Darbhanga on November 13.

At this event, as Nitish Kumar approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he tried to touch the Prime Minister's feet as a mark of respect.

However, PM Modi quickly stopped him and invited him to sit beside him. This exchange drew considerable attention, with many noting Nitish Kumar's humble and respectful approach.

The event itself was significant for Bihar, as PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the state's second AIIMS facility, located at Shobhan bypass in Darbhanga.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Darbhanga bypass station and the Jhanjharpur to Laukaha railway line, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

The gathering on stage included Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Union Minister Chirag Paswan, who were joined by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's practice of touching the feet of leaders has drawn considerable attention, as he has demonstrated this gesture of respect toward various leaders in public settings.

Recently, at a Chitragupta Puja event on November 3 in Patna, the chief guest, Nitish Kumar showed a similar gesture toward former BJP Rajya Sabha MP RK Sinha.

Sinha was commending Kumar's efforts in renovating the Chitragupta temple and restoring its idol when Nitish Kumar stepped up to the stage and touched his feet.

The new AIIMS in Darbhanga, Bihar's second after Patna, is poised to significantly impact the state's healthcare landscape.

The project, managed by HSCC (Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation), is slated for completion within 36 months.

This advanced medical facility will cater not only to North Bihar and the Seemanchal region but also to patients from neighbouring Nepal, easing the demand for accessible, high-quality healthcare.

Alongside the AIIMS project, PM Modi also laid the foundation for crucial railway and road projects that are expected to enhance connectivity and infrastructure in North Bihar.