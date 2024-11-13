Houthis admit responsibility of assault on US aircraft carrier

(MENAFN) Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a missile strike on the USS *Abraham Lincoln* aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday, describing it as a "successful" attack. The group also reported launching a second strike targeting two US naval destroyers in the Red Sea. The Houthis, who control the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and other northwest regions, have been increasingly involved in disrupting Western and Israeli shipping in the Red Sea, using the maritime route as a lever to pressurize Israel over its actions in Gaza.



The Houthi spokesman, Yahya Saree, stated that the strikes involved "a number of cruise missiles and drones" and were aimed at preventing the US from launching operations against Yemen. The group claimed its objectives were achieved and that a subsequent US airstrike was thwarted. The operations reportedly lasted for eight hours.



In response to recent tensions in the region, the Houthis also reiterated demands for an end to Israeli attacks on Lebanon and criticized US and UK military actions, accusing them of escalating tensions and endangering maritime security in the Red Sea.



The US Navy has yet to comment on the attack, while earlier reports from China's Xinhua news agency indicated that at least ten Houthis were killed in US drone strikes in Yemen’s Al-Bayda province. The US Central Command confirmed that aircraft from the USS *Abraham Lincoln* had been involved in operations against the Iran-aligned Houthis.

MENAFN13112024000045015687ID1108881284