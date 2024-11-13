German opposition director hopes that Kiev will give Moscow ultimatum

(MENAFN) Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany’s conservative Christian Union (CDU), has suggested that Ukraine should be allowed to issue an ultimatum to Russia and be granted the right to conduct long-range missile strikes on Russian territory if Moscow does not comply. In an interview with Stern magazine, Merz, who is set to be the CDU's candidate for chancellor in the next election, emphasized that Germany should do everything possible to help Ukraine fight Russia—apart from directly entering the conflict itself.



Merz proposed a plan where Western allies would lift range limitations on weapons supplied to Ukraine if Russia continued bombing civilian populations. He also hinted that Germany could provide Taurus cruise missiles, with a range of about 500 km (300 miles), if the situation escalates. Ukraine has long requested these missiles but has not yet received approval to strike deep into Russian territory.



While Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been hesitant to provide such weapons due to fears of escalation, Merz argued that Ukraine is not receiving enough support and that Germany’s commitment to the country’s defense should be reaffirmed. He also warned that Germany would need to decide whether it is willing to “give up on Ukraine.”



The proposal has drawn criticism from Russia, with former President Dmitry Medvedev accusing Merz of "inviting war" to Germany’s borders.

