Prime Minister Meets Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Indonesia HE Muhammad Anis Matta, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and in Lebanon, and ways to de-escalate the situation. They also discussed other topics of mutual interest.