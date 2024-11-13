Prime Minister Meets Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister
Date
11/13/2024 7:25:21 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Indonesia HE Muhammad Anis Matta, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and in Lebanon, and ways to de-escalate the situation. They also discussed other topics of mutual interest.
MENAFN13112024000063011010ID1108881274
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.