Cabinet Congratulates HH The Amir, Qatari People On Success Of Constitutional Amendments Referendum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

After the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:

The Cabinet extends the highest congratulations to the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and to the people of Qatar, on the success of the on the 2024 draft constitutional amendments to the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar, which was held amidst great popular turnout and wide welcome by the citizens, and enjoyed high participation and support for the draft amendments.

While hailing the broad popular participation in the referendum, the Cabinet takes pride in the Qatari people who proved, once again, that they are always up to their national responsibility through their keenness to participate in this national event that embodies the meanings of cohesion and solidarity between the sons of the nation and the leader of their journey.

The Cabinet also praises the appreciated efforts of the Ministry of Interior, the General Referendum Committee at the Ministry and the committees emanating from it, all state agencies and the national cadres who effectively contributed to the impressive success of the referendum process, facilitating its procedures, and achieving it in this honorable manner that will remain a shining beacon in the blessed national march on the path of Shura, justice, and the rule of law.

The Cabinet welcomes the outcome of the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit, which was held in Riyadh on Monday, with the participation of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Cabinet praises the efforts of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in hosting the summit, expressing its aspiration that its results would form the basis for urgent and effective Arab-Islamic action to immediately end the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and the Republic of Lebanon, and to provide more humanitarian aid to civilians.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani welcomed Their Excellencies the new ministers and congratulated them on the great trust that the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had placed in them, wishing them success in performing their duties, while extending thanks and appreciation to the former ministers for their valuable efforts in serving the nation and the citizen.

His Excellency emphasized that the next phase, which will see the implementation of the Third National Development Strategy and the acheivement of Qatar National Vision 2030, entails further intensified efforts in various positions across all fields, and continuing hard work to improve services to keep pace with the comprehensive developmental renaissance in the country.

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

The Cabinet approved a draft law on the state emblem and referred it to the Shura Council. The draft law was prepared with the aim of establishing the legal framework for the state emblem and regulating its use and areas of use as a symbol of the states sovereignty, and providing legal protection to preserve it and consolidate the states national identity locally and globally.

The Cabinet approved - in principle - a draft law amending some provisions of Law No. (4) of 2008 on property leasing. The draft law was prepared to better confront the issue of property divisions, and avoid the negative effects resulting from the failure to register rental contracts.

The Cabinet reviewed proposals by the Shura Council regarding the regulation and monitoring of domestic worker recruitment offices, and took the appropriate decision thereon.

The Cabinet approved the National Strategy for Digital Authentication and Trust Services (2024-2026), prepared by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, in cooperation with several relevant government agencies, within the framework of achieving the goals of the Qatar Digital Agenda, the Third National Development Strategy, and contributing to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, as well as to support the move towards the digital economy and innovation in digital services, and to develop the legislative, regulatory and technical requirements for the "digital authentication and trust services" systems, thus contributing to creating a reliable digital environment that enhances cooperation between individuals and government and private entities alike.

The Cabinet decided to take the necessary measures to ratify a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of youth between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Senegal.

The Cabinet decided to approve the draft basic contribution agreement to support the regular resources of the International Atomic Energy Agency for the period 2023-2024, between Qatar Fund for Development in the State of Qatar and the International Atomic Energy Agency; and the draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the fields of youth and sports between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Liberia.

In conclusion of its meeting, the Cabinet reviewed three reports and took appropriate decisions thereon - the sixth periodic report on the outcome of the work of the National Counter-Terrorism Committee, the final report on the results of implementing the performance management system "Adaa" in 2023, and a report on the results of participation in the Second Business Forum of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue.