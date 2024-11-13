Kuwait Amir Representative Meets With IMF Chief On COP29 Sidelines
11/13/2024 7:24:38 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, met on Wednesday with Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, on sidelines of Baku's COP29 summit.
His Highness the Crown Prince relayed the greetings of His Highness the Amir and his desire of facilitating the exchange of expertise.
During the meeting, the two delved into topics of economics and investment as well as latest global developments and ways of boosting cooperation between them.
His Highness the Crown Prince affirmed keenness on enhancing and polishing Kuwaiti youth skillsets through IMF's expertise.
Attending the meeting were Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at His Highness the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Essa and Assistant Foreign Minister Ambassador Bader Al-Tunaib. (end)
