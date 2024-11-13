Ukraine venders anti-China privileges for Trump

(MENAFN) Ukraine is seeking to persuade US President-elect Donald to maintain his support for its war against Russia by framing it as a strategy to counter China, according to the *Financial Times*. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has included two key proposals in his "victory plan" aimed at appealing to Trump: replacing some US in Europe with Ukrainian forces and offering privileged access to Ukraine's vast mineral resources.



Zelensky warned that if Ukraine loses the conflict, its natural resources would fall into the hands of Russia and non-Western nations, particularly China. The idea of tapping into Ukraine's mineral wealth was reportedly inspired by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who highlighted the trillion-dollar potential of these resources. Additionally, Ukrainian officials are considering offering Trump "investment screening" powers, effectively barring China from benefiting while opening opportunities for other nations.



The plan has been in development since last summer, with advice from Western allies, and includes the potential removal of Ukraine's ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, after she angered Republican lawmakers with her actions during Zelensky's September visit to a Pennsylvania munitions plant. Trump, who has promised to end the conflict swiftly if re-elected, has garnered support from Russian officials, who see the war as a Western proxy conflict but remain skeptical of Trump's ability to de-escalate without clear actions.

