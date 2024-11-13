Kuwait Amir's Representative Leaves Baku Following 29COP Summit
11/13/2024 7:08:33 AM
BAKU, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and his accompanying delegation Wednesday left Azerbaijan after leading Kuwait's delegation attending the World Leaders Climate Action Summit of the 29th conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP29), held in Baku.
He was seen off at the airport by Azerbaijani Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov and Kuwaiti Embassy's Chargأ©s d'affaires in Azerbaijan Counselor Ahmad Al-Harbash. (end)
