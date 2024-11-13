Kuwait Amir's Representative Leaves Baku Following 29COP Summit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAKU, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir of Kuwait Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and his accompanying delegation Wednesday left Azerbaijan after leading Kuwait's delegation attending the World Leaders Climate Action Summit of the 29th of the Parties on Climate Change (COP29), held in Baku. He was seen off at the airport by Azerbaijani Justice Farid Ahmadov and Kuwaiti Embassy's Chargأ©s d'affaires in Azerbaijan Counselor Ahmad Al-Harbash. (end) mt

