Ishiba gets re-elected as Japan`s Premier

(MENAFN) Shigeru Ishiba was re-elected as Japan’s Prime on Monday, following a significant blow to his ruling coalition in last month’s snap election, which resulted in the loss of its parliamentary majority. The 67-year-old Ishiba took over the leadership from Fumio Kishida, who resigned in September after a series of scandals tarnished the public image of the Liberal Party (LDP).



Ishiba, who assumed office in October, immediately called a snap election in an attempt to solidify his mandate. However, the election ended in a major setback for his party. Amid growing frustration over inflation and a corruption scandal involving slush funds, the LDP and its coalition partner Komeito suffered their worst performance since 2009, losing their long-standing majority in the 465-seat Lower House. The LDP’s seat count dropped from 247 to 191, and Komeito lost eight seats, finishing with 24.



In a rare runoff vote on Monday, Ishiba defeated Democratic Party leader Yoshihiko Noda by 221 votes to 160, leading a minority government with an invigorated opposition. Despite the loss of majority control, Ishiba reappointed most of his cabinet and emphasized that his primary focus would be on ensuring Japan's peace and improving the livelihoods of its people.



The LDP has faced growing scrutiny over recent political scandals, including its ties to the controversial Unification Church and allegations of financial misconduct by party officials. Under Ishiba’s leadership, the LDP has distanced itself from scandal-ridden candidates, although it still faces criticism for allegedly continuing to fund their regional branches.



Known for his independent streak and described as a “lone wolf” politician, Ishiba has cultivated both powerful adversaries and grassroots support. He has also advocated for Japan to take a leading role in creating an Asian counterpart to NATO, aimed at countering threats from China and North Korea.

