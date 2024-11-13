Domestic Booster Pump Market To Cross $5.1 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major domestic booster pump participants include Aqua Groups, CRI Pumps, Donaldson, Ebara, Euro Molten Pumps, Franklin Electric, Grundfos, Kirloskar Brothers, Lydall, Mann Hummel, Nederman, Pall, Sulzer, Wilo, Xylem.

The domestic booster pump market is anticipated to surpass USD 5.1 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights

Domestic booster pumps play a crucial role in ensuring a consistent water for emerging residential complexes. As residential projects surge, so does the demand for domestic booster pumps. The United Nations projects that by 2050, 68% of the global population will reside in urban areas, underscoring the escalating demand for residential infrastructure. High-rise buildings, where water pressure tends to wane, particularly rely on booster pumps to maintain consistent water pressure.

The domestic booster pump market is divided into single-stage and multi-stage pumps. In 2023, single-stage pumps generated approximately USD 1.69 billion in revenue, with projections reaching around USD 2.75 billion by 2032. Dominating the market, single-stage pumps are favored for their simplicity and efficiency. Their straightforward design not only facilitates easier installation and maintenance but also presents a cost-effective solution for homeowners. With lower initial and maintenance costs, these pumps become even more appealing. Their versatility spans various applications, from water supply to irrigation.

The domestic booster pump market categorizes pressure ranges into low (up to 2 bar), medium (2-5 bar), and high (above 5 bar). In 2023, the medium pressure range (2-5 bar) commanded approximately 58% of the market share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%. The medium pressure range stands out in the domestic booster pump industry, adeptly catering to household water supply demands, especially in multi-story buildings and for irrigation. These pumps strike a balance between performance and energy efficiency, delivering adequate pressure without excessive energy consumption.

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region led the domestic booster pump market with a share of approximately 35.4%. Projections suggest a growth rate of around 6.1% CAGR dthrough 2032. The Asia-Pacific's rapid urbanization and infrastructure advancements have spurred population growth, amplifying the demand for dependable water supply systems. This surge has heightened the need for efficient water pressure management in both residential and commercial domains. Often, as urban areas expand, the development of water infrastructure lags, leading to diminished water pressure in numerous locales. Consequently, an increasing number of households are turning to booster pumps to secure a reliable water supply.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Base estimates & calculations

1.3.1 Base year calculation

1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.4 Forecast model

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.5.2 Data mining sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis

Chapter 3 Domestic Booster Pump Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis.

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing number of residential projects

3.2.1.2 Government initiatives for improved water infrastructure

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Higher energy consumption and noise vibrations

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Future trend analysis

3.5 Price analysis

3.6 Technological landscape

3.7 Regulatory framework

3.8 Trade analysis (HS Code-84138190)

3.8.1 Top 10 export countries

3.8.2 Top 10 import countries

3.9 Porter's analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis

