Introducing The Ezdoff® Exam Glove: New Glove Tackles Cross-Contamination In Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new EZDoff exam glove by CSC

Clinical Company

EZDoff Exam Glove with textured doffing aid

Innovative design dramatically reduces cross-contamination risk during glove removal

- Chad CarnahanCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Infection prevention in healthcare settings remains a critical priority, especially in light of ongoing challenges posed by infectious diseases, including the pandemic. Clinical Supply Company (CSC) introduces the EZDoff exam glove, a product developed to enhance protection for healthcare professionals and support improved infection control protocols.The EZDoff exam glove features an innovative design aimed at reducing the risk of contamination during glove removal. One of its key features is the easy-removal wrist tab. This reduces the chance of touching one's skin or contaminated surface when removing contaminated gloves. In addition to its easy-removal wrist tab, the glove is made with latex-free materials that provide effective barrier protection against bacteria and viruses. This not only protects healthcare professionals but also helps prevent the spread of infections among patients and other staff.In a study at a German tertiary care university hospital, the EZDoff® glove showed a 78.4% lower contamination rate compared to standard gloves. While 73.3% of participants using standard gloves experienced contamination, only 15.8% of those using EZDoff® gloves had contamination after removal.The benefits of the EZDoff exam glove extend beyond infection prevention. Healthcare professionals working in high-stress, fast-paced environments can also benefit from this product. The easy-removal wrist tab allows for faster glove changes and is designed with a fit and grip intended to support dexterity and precision in healthcare tasks."At CSC, we're committed to developing solutions that address real-world challenges faced by those in healthcare," said Chad Carnahan, the Vice-president. "The EZDoff® glove is the result of extensive research and collaboration with frontline workers. We're proud to offer a product that supports safety and aims to improve the working conditions of healthcare professionals."The EZDoff exam glove is designed to provide healthcare professionals with an option to improve infection control protocols. Its design, featuring an easy-removal wrist tab, supports infection control protocols and aims to provide healthcare professionals with effective protection. With the EZDoff glove, staff can work with a higher level of protection and contribute to a safer and healthier environment. For more information about the EZDoff glove, please visit Clinical Supply Company.About Clinical Supply Company: Clinical Supply Company (CSC) is a leading innovator in healthcare products, dedicated to improving safety and efficiency in medical settings. With a focus on cutting-edge design and rigorous testing, CSC consistently delivers high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals.Contact:

Laura Daniels

Clinical Supply Company

+1 800-468-0188

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Discover EZDoff Gloves in Action

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.