President-elect Trump appoints Republican Representative Elise Stefanik as his nominee for U.S. Ambassador to UN

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald has appointed Representative Elise Stefanik as his nominee for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, marking a significant moment in her career. In a statement to the *New York Post*, Trump praised Stefanik as a "strong, intelligent, and dedicated fighter" for the America First agenda.



Stefanik, who currently leads the House Republican Conference, stood by Trump during his impeachment proceedings and was outspoken in rejecting the results of the 2020 election, refusing to certify the vote in Congress.



At just 40 years old, Stefanik made history in 2014 as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Her political positions extend beyond her loyalty to Trump—she is a fierce advocate for Israel and a vocal critic of Iran. Stefanik has consistently used platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to voice her strong opposition to the Biden administration’s handling of the Palestinian Authority and its stance on Iran. She has accused the Palestinian leadership of funding terrorism and expressed support for Trump’s "maximum pressure" policy against Iran, criticizing the Biden administration’s approach as weak.



Despite her current support for Trump, Stefanik’s relationship with the former president has been complex. She initially opposed him, voting against his tax reform in 2017 and publicly criticizing him in 2016. However, she eventually aligned herself with Trump following pressure from her constituents, rising to become one of the highest-ranking Republicans in the House after Liz Cheney’s removal from leadership for her anti-Trump stance.



With Stefanik's new role at the U.N., her congressional seat will become vacant, posing a challenge for Republicans as they try to maintain their narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

