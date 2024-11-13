Israel's legal adviser gives go-ahead for investigation into Premier Netanyahu

(MENAFN) On November 8, Ghali Behrav Mayara, Israel's adviser, gave the go-ahead for an investigation into Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, following accusations of leaking sensitive information, forgery, and manipulating protocols for personal gain. The decision has stirred and controversy across Israel.



According to Israeli law, an investigation into the prime minister can only be initiated with approval from the attorney general.



The investigations involve four major cases connected to Netanyahu's office. The most significant involves the alleged theft and leak of military information to foreign media, intended to sway public opinion regarding a potential prisoner swap deal with Palestinian groups in Gaza. Five people, including a senior officer and an advisor from Netanyahu's office, have been arrested in connection with this case.



The leaks, which appeared in *Bild*, a German newspaper, and *Jewish Chronicle* in the UK, were used by Netanyahu to discredit Hamas and justify military operations in Gaza. The leaked documents falsely claimed Hamas had no interest in a prisoner exchange and was attempting to smuggle prisoners across the Gaza-Egypt border.



A second investigation focuses on attempts to alter documents regarding early warning information related to the October 7, 2023, attacks, potentially influencing investigations into security lapses. The third investigation involves an alleged blackmail attempt against a senior officer involving compromising video footage in exchange for classified data. The fourth case pertains to a video showing guards blocking former Defense Minister Yoav Galant's access to Netanyahu’s office shortly after the outbreak of the war.



National Security Council chief Tzachi Hanegbi is also under investigation, suspected of accepting a bribe of 10,000 shekels ($2,677) in return for providing a letter of recommendation. His close ties to Netanyahu have added to the scrutiny surrounding the case.



The investigations have reignited attention on Netanyahu’s history of leaks, as noted by political analyst Roi Rubinstein in an article in *Yedioth Ahronoth* on November 8.

