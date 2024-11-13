Amid Thackeray’S Criticism, Poll Panel Officials Check Choppers Of Maha CM And DCM

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Amid Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's criticism over his helicopter checking twice by the Election Commission, the poll panel staff on Wednesday checked choppers of Maharashtra Chief Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Both took to the X to upload videos, saying that they cooperated with the poll panel staff in discharge their duties. When the EC staff found some eatables including chakli (a spiral shaped savoury snack), Ajit Pawar asked him to eat while the Chief Minister was seen telling the staff that the suitcase contains shirts and trousers along with eatables and cold drinks. He also said that there was no urine pot, an apparent reference to Uddhav Thackeray's furious reaction, in which the latter had asked the staff to even check urine from his helicopter.

Shiv Sena spokesperson, who shared the video of CM Shinde's helicopter being checked by the EC staff at Palghar said, ''The Chief Minister did not make any issue out of it and also extended cooperation.''

Ajit Pawar in his post on X said,'' Today while on my way to campaign, the Election Commission conducted a routine check of my bags and helicopter. I fully cooperated and believe that such measures are essential to ensure free and fair elections. Let us all respect the law and support efforts to uphold the integrity of our democracy.''

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari's helicopter was also checked by election officials in Latur on Tuesday when he arrived for a campaign there.

Meanwhile, BJP has slammed Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray over making noise about the checking of his helicopter.

The party in its official handle on X uploaded a video showing the frisking of bags of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after he landed at Kolhapur on November 5.

''Let it go, some leaders have a habit of showing off! On 7th November in Yavatmal district, our leader Devendraji Fadnavis' bags were checked. But, he did not make any video, nor did he make any noise. Earlier, on November 5 at Kolhapur airport, Devendraji Fadnavis's bags were checked,” said the BJP.

Notably, the choppers and helicopters of top leaders of all parties are checked during election season, as part of the EC's standing operating procedure.