Senior United Nations official sharply condemns Israeli actions in Gaza

(MENAFN) A senior United Nations official has sharply condemned Israeli actions in Gaza, comparing them to "the most serious international crimes" as the bombing campaign intensifies. Joyce Msuya, the interim head of the UN's humanitarian agency, addressed the UN Security Council, calling on member states to exert and economic pressure to halt violations of international humanitarian law. She urged greater efforts to curb impunity, including responsible arms transfers.



Msuya emphasized that it was crucial for the Security Council to enforce international law and ensure the full implementation of its resolutions. Describing Gaza's conditions as unlivable, she painted a harrowing picture of displaced civilians witnessing the deaths of their family members in what she called a "wasteland of rubble."



Msuya also highlighted that Israeli authorities were obstructing humanitarian aid to northern Gaza, where around 75,000 people are facing critical shortages of food and water amid continued conflict. She pointed to political barriers, such as Israeli laws that could halt UNRWA activities, which would exacerbate the humanitarian crisis and hinder efforts to stave off famine.



Shifting focus to the West Bank, Msuya condemned the lethal tactics used by Israeli security forces and the ongoing destruction of Palestinian homes. She also criticized settler violence against Palestinians, urging the international community to take stronger action to protect civilians, ensure unimpeded humanitarian access, and hold those responsible for violations accountable.

