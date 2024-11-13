Director of FAO Office of Emergency, Resilience warns U.N. Security Council

(MENAFN) Ryan Paulson, Director of the Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) Office of Emergency and Resilience, warned the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that nearly 133,000 people in Gaza are facing severe food insecurity, with the threat of famine imminent. He cited the famine review committee's assessment, which indicates that northern Gaza is either already in famine or on the verge of it. Paulson described the situation as dire, with men, women, and children "virtually starving" as the conflict persists and humanitarian aid is blocked from reaching those in need.



The FAO Director detailed the catastrophic impact on Gaza’s agricultural sector, noting that over 70 percent of the region’s cropland, which once supplied a third of the local food consumption, has been destroyed or damaged since the conflict intensified in 2023. Livestock production has also been devastated, with nearly 95 percent of all livestock and more than half of sheep and goat herds wiped out. Prior to the conflict on October 7, 2023, Gaza was largely self-reliant in producing food such as vegetables, eggs, milk, poultry, fish, and meat, supporting better-than-expected nutritional outcomes for its children despite high food insecurity levels.



The ongoing destruction of agricultural systems has left Gaza increasingly vulnerable to hunger and malnutrition, with a growing dependence on external aid, which has been severely hindered by the conflict. Paulson warned that the situation was deteriorating rapidly and that without urgent intervention, the consequences would be irreversible.



Despite the overwhelming crisis, Paulson emphasized that there is still time to prevent the worst-case scenario. He called for immediate action, highlighting that waiting for famine to be officially declared would be too late, as many would have already perished from starvation. He urged the international community to act without delay, stressing that the window of opportunity to provide life-saving aid and avert long-term disaster is now, not later.



The FAO's warning comes at a pivotal moment, as Gaza's humanitarian crisis deepens. With the agricultural sector in ruins and food access at critical lows, the FAO is calling for immediate international assistance to restore food production and ensure aid reaches those most in need. Failure to act now could lead to catastrophic loss of life and irreparable damage to Gaza's future.

MENAFN13112024000045015687ID1108880945