No Decision Taken On Muslim Reservation In Awarding Contracts: Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 13 (IANS) Reacting to the reservation of Muslims in contracts, Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah clarified on Wednesday that no decision has been taken on giving reservations to Muslims in awarding contracts by the state government.

Responding to BJP's criticism regarding reservation for Muslims in contracts, Siddaramaiah stated in Mysuru that just as reservations are given to backward classes, SCs, and STs, there is a demand to extend this to Muslims as well.

However, he clarified that no decision has been made on this.

He added that the BJP appears solely focused on creating communal strife and has never shown an interest in fostering peace and brotherhood in society.

Meanwhile, talking about providing reservations for Muslims in awarding contracts, Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Wednesday in Bengaluru:“It is a wrong perception. Few leaders and legislators have made a representation to the Chief Minister demanding 4 per cent reservation on the lines of reservation to SCs and STs.”

“The Chief Minister has sent the proposal for verification to the concerned department and no decision has been made. The decision in this regard will have to be made in the cabinet and a proposal has to be sent in this regard by the concerned department. When all the procedures are done and the government releases orders, the proposal will be implemented. The order won't be made after submission of a mere proposal,” Parameshwara stated.

Reacting to criticism by BJP on the Waqf row, Parameshwara stated:“It shows their culture. We do not have the necessity to appease. Our party always helps people who are remaining poor over the years. It is also the duty of any government to help those people.”

“Why reservation was given to SCs and STs? If the government gives certain programmes to Muslims, it is incorrect to brand it as an act of appeasement. The BJP will use a particular kind of language and words from the beginning while reacting to the issue. This is not new,” he maintained.

Reports of an alleged proposal to provide reservation in allotment of contracts by the Karnataka government to Muslims had stirred a controversy ahead of the crucial bypolls to three Assembly segments in the state. However, the news was denied by the Chief Minister's Office.

Sources claimed that following the petition, Siddaramaiah has given directions to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department to verify it and present it to him.

The Finance Department has verified the petition and Siddaramaiah had consented to the proposal, sources claimed.

Sources claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has consented to a 4 per cent reservation to Muslims in government contracts under Category 2B in constructions of not more than Rs 1 crore.

To facilitate the reservation for Muslims, the state government is preparing to amend the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, sources said.