Prime Minister Receives UN Under-Secretary-General, Senior Humanitarian Reconstruction Coordinator For Gaza
Date
11/13/2024 5:19:53 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received today HE Sigrid Kaag, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, who is currently visiting the country.
During the interview, they reviewed the cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the United Nations and ways to support and strengthen them, and discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, regional and international efforts aimed at a ceasefire in the Strip, and ways to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza without obstacles.
MENAFN13112024000063011010ID1108880771
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.