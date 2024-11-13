Prime Minister Receives UN Under-Secretary-General, Senior Humanitarian Reconstruction Coordinator For Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received today HE Sigrid Kaag, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, who is currently visiting the country.

During the interview, they reviewed the cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the United Nations and ways to support and strengthen them, and discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, regional and international efforts aimed at a ceasefire in the Strip, and ways to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza without obstacles.