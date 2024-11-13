Karnataka By-Polls: Congress Will Win All Three Seats, Claims CM Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- IANS) Mysuru, Nov 13 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah on Wednesday expressed confidence that party would win by-elections in all three constituencies of the state.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said that he was hundred percent sure about party's victory in by-elections.

The polling is currently underway for high-profile Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur seat. The crossed 45 percent by 1 pm.

Regarding the ED investigation into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, Siddaramaiah stated that the would not oppose any investigation done lawfully.

However, CM Siddaramaiah refrained from commenting on the impartiality of the ED's inquiry.

“The investigation is based on false allegations,” he added.

CM Siddaramaiah also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments where he accused the Congress of "daylight robbery" and gaining power through deceit.

“Prime Minister's allegations of Rs 700 crore collection by Excise Department were false. If he can prove even a single rupee collected as claimed, I will retire from politics," he remarked.

Further throwing a challenge, he questioned whether Prime Minister would step down from his role if the accusations are proved untrue.

CM Siddaramaiah also to PM Modi's campaign speeches, targeting Congress and Karnataka government and stated that the Congress won 136 seats in the last assembly elections despite volley of criticism directed at him as well as the party.

When questioned on HD Deve Gowda's comment about "breaking Siddaramaiah's arrogance," he replied that it is inappropriate for a former PM to speak in such a way about a Chief Minister.

When asked on racist comments by Minister for Waqf and Tourism Zameer Ahmad Khan, the CM noted that he and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy were once close associates.