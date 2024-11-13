War Update: 162 Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, Kurakhove Sector Hottest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, there were 162 combat clashes on the front, with Ukraine's Defense Forces repelling 47 in the Kurakhove sector.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on Faceboo , sharing operational information as of 08:00 on Wednesday, November 13, as reported by Ukrinform.

According to updated information, on November 12, the enemy launched two missile strikes using four missiles against the Ukrainian positions and populated areas, in addition to 87 airstrikes, dropping 151 guided aerial bombs (KABs). Furthermore, they carried out 5,168 shelling attacks, of which 110 were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Vilcha, Lyptsi, Ambarne, Lozova, and Zahryzove in Kharkiv region; Novoiehorivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Terny, Druzhkivka, Verkhniokamianske, Serebrianka, Siversk, Sviato-Pokrovske, Chervone, Toretsk, Petrivka, Myrnohrad, Kurakhove, Dalnie, Andriivka, Rozdolne, and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region; and Zaporizhzhia, Stepnohirsk, and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the past 24 hours, the missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit 13 clusters of enemy personnel and military equipment, destroyed two ammunition and fuel depots, four artillery systems, and two other significant enemy targets.

Yesterday, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk eight times.

In the Kupiansk sector, there were 17 enemy attacks over the past day. The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled assaults near Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Kruhliakivka, and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched six attacks, attempting to advance near Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, and Torske.

In the Siversk sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack near Verkhniokamianske.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, in some cases supported by aviation, conducted 11 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian defenders stopped 28 assault and offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Hryhorivka, Pustynka, and Novooleksiivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 47 attacks, with the most intense fighting in the areas of Illinka, Novoselivka, Voznesenka, Novodmytrivka, Dalnie, and Antonivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy launched 15 assaults on the Ukrainian positions near Trudove, Maksymivka, Makarivka, Rivnopil, and Novodarivka, actively using assault and bomber aviation.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Russian invaders attacked the Ukrainian positions five times, facing a tough rebuff and suffering losses.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy offensive groups formation were spotted.

In the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemies actively use artillery and aviation from the Russian territory to target the Ukrainian territory.

Operations continue in Russia's Kursk region, where the Ukrainian forces held off 20 enemy assaults. Additionally, the Russian forces continue to bomb their own territories: according to available information, the enemy carried out 24 airstrikes using 34 guided aerial bombs in the past day.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of the Russian forces in manpower from February 24, 2022, to November 13, 2024, have reached approximately 714,380 personnel, with 1,770 occupiers eliminated in the past 24 hours.