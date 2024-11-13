UK Under-Secretary For Middle East Reiterates Need For Ceasefire In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Yousef Al-Tattan

KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- British Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan Hamish Falconer reiterated the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon to continue the work of UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Speaking to KUNA, Falconer said that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is "catastrophic and we reiterate the need for an immediate ceasefire", calling for steps to take all necessary measures to allow UNRWA's work to continue.

He stressed that is tthe only organization that can work within the necessary scope to protect and relieve the lives of Palestinians at this very critical time.

Falconer also said that they are working to deliver approximately GBP six billion as joint investments to Gaza and Lebanon.

For its part, the British Embassy in Kuwait said in a press release that Falconer discussed with Undersecretary of Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the situation in the region and ways for the two countries to confront these challenges.

Falconer visits Kuwait for the first time to celebrate 125 years of close diplomatic relations and is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia to discuss regional de-escalation efforts. (end)

yt











MENAFN13112024000071011013ID1108880676