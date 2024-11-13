Pentagon Document Leaker, Jack Teixeira, Sentenced To 15 Years In US Court

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Image/Jack Teixeira | X @HANKonX.

A Boston court in Massachusetts, USA, sentenced Jack Teixeira, the main suspect in the Pentagon document leak case, to 15 years on Tuesday.

Teixeira was found guilty of leaking around 100 sensitive intelligence documents from the Pentagon on social media.

Jack Teixeira, a 22-year-old Air National Guard officer from Massachusetts, was arrested on April 3 last year in Dayton, Massachusetts, on charges of making classified Pentagon information public.

Before his arrest, approximately 100 classified and top-secret military and intelligence documents from the Pentagon had been widely shared on the internet. These documents first appeared on Discord, a popular social platform among gaming enthusiasts.

The leaked documents from the U.S. Department of Defense contained intelligence reports and analyses related to the Ukraine war and sensitive information concerning several U.S. allies.

Prior to Tuesday's sentencing, Boston District Court Judge Talwani revealed that Teixeira had pleaded guilty in March to six counts of willfully retaining and transmitting classified Department of Defense information to a group of gamers via Discord.

During his court appearance, the young Air National Guard officer expressed regret for his actions, apologizing for what he had done.

Prosecutors deemed Teixeira's actions a significant breach of the U.S. Espionage Act, emphasizing the severity of his actions and the potential impact on national security.

The case underscores the importance of securing classified information and maintaining rigorous oversight to protect national security.

This incident highlights the critical need for stringent measures in handling sensitive information, especially in the digital age where data can be widely disseminated with ease.

Protecting national security is essential for maintaining global stability and trust among allied nations, ensuring that sensitive intelligence remains safeguarded against potential threats.

