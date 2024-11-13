Canadian Police Demanded $70,000 To Provide Protection To Hindu Groups: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Canadian allegedly demanded $70,000 to provide protection to Hindu groups amid attack on temples, top Intelligence sources told News18. According to the report, Hindu organisations are upset with the police in Canada for asking for money.

“We are also tax payers. Why this bias towards us? The Peel police, instead of addressing our issues, is putting undue pressure on us," the Canadian Hindu groups were quoted in the report.

Sources claimed that the administration in Canada has been under pressure from Khalistani groups to cancel the events of Hindus.“The Trudeau government is under pressure before the Finance Bill to oblige Khalistani groups and his former ally Jagmeet Singh, the leader of Canada's NDP," sources told News18.

“This is for the first time in the world that local police is demanding money to protect minorities," sources added.

The report came after a protest at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton on November 3. Unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan . The videos showed fist fights and some people being beaten with poles.

According to PTI, the protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people and disrupted a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate.

Later, the priest of a Hindu temple in the Canadian city of Brampton was suspended for spreading "violent rhetoric" during recent clashes between protesters carrying Khalistani flags and the people present there.

The violence initially broke out at the Hindu temple in Brampton on Sunday afternoon after members of a group called Sikhs for Justice held a protest while Indian consular officials were visiting. Officers were dispatched to the property around noon, Peel police said.

The incident was condemned by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely.

