Bihar: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Multiple Projects Including AIIMS In Darbhanga

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 13 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for multiple projects in Bihar, including an AIIMs in Darbhanga district on Wednesday. He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated many other development projects in sectors like road, rail, and natural gas, at an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crore.

The upcoming All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Darbhanga will serve as a medical hub for advanced healthcare services for residents across North Bihar, as well as neighbouring regions including Kosi, Seemanchal, parts of West Bengal and even Nepal.

Addressing a large gathering in Darbhanga, PM Modi emphasized the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's commitment to supporting poor and middle-class families, particularly by strengthening the healthcare sector.

“AIIMS Darbhanga represents a significant milestone for the Mithila region, offering accessible, high-quality healthcare services that will reduce the need for long-distance travel for medical treatment. This AIIMS will serve not only Darbhanga but also benefit residents of Kosi, Seemanchal, parts of West Bengal, and patients from Nepal," PM Modi stated, highlighting the institute's potential to be a major healthcare hub in the area.

PM Modi highlighted the expansion of healthcare infrastructure under his administration while contrasting it with limited facilities available in the past.

"For 60 years after independence, there was only one AIIMS in Delhi and people from all over the country had to travel there for serious health issues," he noted.

Prime Minister also underscored the impact of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which has provided free treatment to 4 crore people till date, saving them a total of Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana focuses on patients with critical illnesses and includes provisions for free treatment for senior citizens above 70, a promise made by the NDA in the previous Lok Sabha election. Soon, these elderly beneficiaries will receive Ayushman Bharat cards to streamline their access to healthcare.

PM Modi emphasized the unique health challenges faced by poor and middle-class families, such as malnutrition, lack of sanitation, and irregular meals, which contribute to health issues.

He linked these issues to government's initiatives like the Rashtriya Swachhta Mission (National Cleanliness Mission), which aims to address the sanitation-related roots of illness by prioritizing clean drinking water, accessible toilets, and tap water connections.

"Sanitation is a key factor in health," he said, stressing the government's commitment to cleanliness drives and improved public health infrastructure.

“The central government aims to establish 1.5 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the country, envisioned as healthcare hubs where people can access treatment for various diseases and undergo critical illness screenings, including for cancer and tuberculosis,” he said.

Prime Minister also highlighted the government's efforts to enhance medical infrastructure, noting that the number of medical colleges has doubled in the last decade under the NDA government.

In terms of specialized healthcare facilities, Bihar now has its first advanced cancer institute in Muzaffarpur and is expected to soon have a world-class eye hospital.