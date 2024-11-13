Another Blockbuster: Qatar Ready To Host FIFA Intercontinental Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Top-notch action returns to Qatar next month with the high-profile Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 games featuring European champions set to take place at country's iconic venues.

Fans can expect a similar buzz to the Qatar 2022 and this year's AFC Asian Cup as the top continental teams compete for three titles including the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in the prestigious club competition.

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) yesterday announced complete readiness to deliver another blockbuster and revealed details for the upcoming ticket sales for the tournament.

Action begins at the stunning Stadium 974 which will host the FIFA Derby of the Americas with Mexican winners of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 C.F Pachuca taking on CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2024 champions – yet to be determined – on December 11.



All you need to know about FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024 in Qatar Tickets to go on sale for Real Madrid, Continental Champions matches in Qatar

Read Also

The winners of the match will then face Egyptian side and CAF Champions League 2024 winners Al Ahly SC at the same venue with the FIFA Challenger Cup at stake on December 14. Al Ahly SC lifted the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup after beating UAE's African-Asian-Pacific Cup playoff winner Al Ain – the Asian champions – last month.

The FIFA Challenger Cup winners, meanwhile, will then confront the UEFA Champions League holders Real Madrid on December 18 – the Qatar National Day – for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

The 88,966-seater Lusail Stadium will host the highly-anticipated title clash, marking the two-year anniversary of the FIFA World Cup final dubbed the best ever in history.

Addressing a crowded press conference at the Al Bidda Tower yesterday, LOC's Marketing, Commercial & Ceremonies Executive Director Hassan Al Kuwari expressed his confidence in staging another successful event in Qatar.

“Once again Qatar is proud to host some of the world's best clubs and the biggest stars in football. Hosting the final match at Lusail Stadium on December 18 will be a wonderful way to mark the two-year anniversary of what is regarded as the best edition of the FIFA World Cup, and the best final match to date,” he told reporters.

He said the tickets will be available for general public from November 21“with Visa card holders receiving exclusive access to a pre-sale period from November 14.”

Al Kuwari urged fans to purchase tickets from the FIFA ticketing platform.

“Only tickets purchased through the official FIFA ticketing platform will be honoured,” he said.

Tickets will only be available on

Spectators will be allowed to purchase six tickets per person while an official resale platform will be available at a later stage. Both the Lusail Stadium and Stadium 974 are fully accessible and will offer a wide range of seating options for disabled fans.

“We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to experience what will be an electric atmosphere in fantastic world-class venues. As always, fans will be able to enjoy Qatar's signature hospitality, amazing cultural offerings and incredible infrastructure for what will surely be a memorable and seamless experience,” added Al Kuwari.

FIFA had picked the Qatar Football Association as the host of the three matches based on its proven track record and extensive experience, know-how and world-class infrastructure. Qatar had also hosted the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 and 2020 editions successfully.