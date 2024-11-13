Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Deputy Foreign Minister Of Malaysia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday with Deputy of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Mohamad Alamin.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, as well as a number of topics of joint interest.

The meeting was attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Malaysia Salah bin Mohammed Al Sorour, and the accompanying delegation.

