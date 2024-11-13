QICDRC-HBKU College Of Law Host Lecture On Digital Technologies And International Commercial Courts
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar International Court and Dispute resolution Centre (QICDRC) and Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) College of Law, in collaboration with Lexis Nexis, held a successful event focused on the role of international commercial courts in resolving digital technology disputes.
As part of the QICDRC-HBKU Lecture Series under a MoU, the event brought together legal experts, academics, and practitioners to discuss how international commercial courts manage digital disputes and leverage digital technologies in their proceedings.
The session also explored whether these courts are the most suitable for digital technology-related disputes compared to alternative dispute resolution (ADR) and online dispute resolution (ODR) methods.
