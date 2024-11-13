Trump announces Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead new government efficiency initiative

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald announced on his official "X" platform page that Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new efficiency initiative, referred to as DOG (Department of Government Efficiency), once his second term begins in January. Trump stated that this department is likely to become a key project for his administration, aimed at reducing government bureaucracy, cutting excessive regulations, slashing unnecessary spending, and restructuring agencies.



Trump explained that the group will play a vital role in guiding his administration's efforts to streamline the federal government and make it more efficient. However, he did not provide specific details on the nature of government spending cuts or when the department would be officially established, as Congress has yet to create or fund such a group. Trump also mentioned that the group’s work would be expected to conclude by July 4, 2026.



Earlier, Trump had promised that Musk would be involved in this new initiative, a commitment that aligns with Musk’s promotion of innovative projects and his high-profile support of Trump’s presidential campaign. Musk had reportedly spent an estimated USD200 million supporting Trump’s efforts to return to the White House, according to American media reports.



The new group has been humorously named DOGE, after the popular cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which was initially created as a joke and has been widely promoted by Musk. Despite its playful name, the group is intended to tackle serious government reforms under Trump’s administration.

