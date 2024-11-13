Russian Forces Suffer 1,770 Casualties Nov 12

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's casualty toll in Ukraine since the large-scale invasion has reached nearly 714,000, including 1,770 killed or wounded in the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, reports Ukrinform.

Also, as of November 13, the Ukrainian defense forces have destroyed 9,300 enemy tanks (+24 in the past day), 18,896 (+49) armored fighting vehicles, 20,408 (+56) artillery systems, 1,249 multiple rocket launchers, 996 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,798 (+61) operational and tactical-level drones, 2,636

cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 28,966 (+96) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,629 (+3) units of specialized equipment.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Tuesday, November 12, a total of 156 combat clashes were recorded along the frontlines.