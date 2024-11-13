KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down Two US Dollars To USD 72.07 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price went down by two US dollars to USD 72.07 per barrel on Tuesday, compared with USD 74.07 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.

Internationally, the prices of the and the West Texas Intermediate went up by six and eight cents respectively, settling at USD 71.89 pb and USD 68.12 pb each. (end)

km









