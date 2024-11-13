Kupwara Man Found Dead On Roadside In Srinagar's Qamarwari
Date
11/13/2024 2:08:11 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man from Villgam village of Kupwara was found dead lying on the roadside near Barthana Qamarwari area of Srinagar on Wednesday morning, officials said.
An official said that body of the man was spotted by some locals who, then informed the police, reported news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said that soon after, a Police team arrived at the scene. The man was later identified as Imtiaz Ahmad son of Ab Khaliq of Villgam, Kupwara.
ADVERTISEMENT
The official said that investigation has been initiated, while preliminary findings suggest he may have died of winter chill.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Body Of Missing Srinagar Man Recovered Near Aharbal In South Kashmir
Body Of Retired Govt Employee Found In J&K's Ramban
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13112024000215011059ID1108880059
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.