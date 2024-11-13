Kupwara Man Found Dead On Roadside In Srinagar's Qamarwari

An official said that body of the man was spotted by some locals who, then informed the police, reported news agency KNO.

He said that soon after, a team arrived at the scene. The man was later identified as Imtiaz Ahmad son of Ab Khaliq of Villgam, Kupwara.

The official said that investigation has been initiated, while preliminary findings suggest he may have died of winter chill.

